Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Expands By 7.2%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MAV traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.66. 5,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,882. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund (MAV)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.