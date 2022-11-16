Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Expands By 7.2%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAV traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.66. 5,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,882. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 850.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the first quarter valued at about $108,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

