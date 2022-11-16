Short Interest in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Decreases By 13.5%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPDN traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,905. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.33.

Professional Diversity Network ( NASDAQ:IPDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 72.61%.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

