Short Interest in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC) Grows By 6.4%

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APAC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 47.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $337,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneBridge Acquisition Stock Performance

APAC opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

StoneBridge Acquisition Company Profile

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

