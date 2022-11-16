Short Interest in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Increases By 25.8%

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the October 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 441,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Aaron’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 366,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,434. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $331.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $593.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Aaron’s to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 398,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 313,044 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 823.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 297,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 221,788 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 209,274 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.