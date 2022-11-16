Short Interest in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Grows By 15.1%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 186,114 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $4,131,730.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 186,114 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $4,131,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 998,172 shares of company stock valued at $26,958,095 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $305,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 26,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.33. 2,300,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.25 and its 200 day moving average is $320.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

