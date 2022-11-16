Short Interest in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Decreases By 9.6%

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 229,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 609,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 46.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 28,816 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 9.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 157.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th.

St. Joe Stock Down 0.1 %

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

JOE traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $37.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,218. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.24. St. Joe has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

