Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $121.59 million and $1.92 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,470.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00348062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00023316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00120144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.91 or 0.00776804 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.69 or 0.00641867 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00232195 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,536,712,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

