Siacoin (SC) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $126.39 million and $2.42 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,910.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00350808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00121519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.28 or 0.00770403 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.58 or 0.00618433 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00233098 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,534,402,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

