Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Short Interest Up 19.3% in October

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the October 15th total of 157,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 482,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Metals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sierra Metals by 296.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sierra Metals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 378,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Metals by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sierra Metals by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Sierra Metals Stock Performance

About Sierra Metals

Shares of SMTS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,109. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $32.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.05.

(Get Rating)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.