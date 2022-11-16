Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 436,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp owned 2.67% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $14,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 129,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 83,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 167,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:JVAL traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,153. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $39.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.