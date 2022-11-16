Sigma Planning Corp Has $6.47 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 31.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,917,764. The company has a market cap of $299.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

