Sigma Planning Corp Has $8.02 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,505 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.16. 375,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,606. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.98 and a 200 day moving average of $140.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.