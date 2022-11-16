Sigma Planning Corp Sells 11,024 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,024 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.2% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $121,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,620,000 after purchasing an additional 179,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, reaching $397.43. 205,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467,448. The company’s 50-day moving average is $380.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

