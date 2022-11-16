Sigma Planning Corp Sells 13,974 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 316,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,974 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $685,157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,759,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,036. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.