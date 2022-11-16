Sigma Planning Corp Sells 13,974 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 316,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,974 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $685,157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,759,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,036. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
