Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,034 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.06. 1,578,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,420,262. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average is $62.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $81.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.