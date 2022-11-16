Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $61.29. 23,033,877 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.22.

