Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.04 and last traded at $58.05. 5,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 706,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 6.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.72.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.35%.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $373,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 66,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $4,452,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.