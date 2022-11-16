Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.02% from the stock’s current price.

SI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.45.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.66.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,125,000 after purchasing an additional 98,313 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $3,873,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

