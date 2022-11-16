Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SLP has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $43.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $876.96 million, a PE ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 0.46. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $67.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,114,260.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,099,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,095,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,089,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,278,743.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,114,260.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,099,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,095,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,121 shares of company stock worth $2,938,060. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

