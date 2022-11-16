Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 39.2% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,093,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Diageo by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $174.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($59.22) to GBX 5,430 ($63.81) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($45.83) to GBX 4,160 ($48.88) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($32.90) to GBX 3,000 ($35.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($50.53) to GBX 4,500 ($52.88) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

