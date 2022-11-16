Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,968 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 471.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 63.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $167,000. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TYG opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

