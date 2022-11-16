Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

