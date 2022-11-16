Sit Investment Associates Inc. Invests $9.25 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 120,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,252,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMY opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $162.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.97. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

