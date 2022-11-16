Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,425 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $153.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.01 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

