Sit Investment Associates Inc. Makes New $8.97 Million Investment in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,318,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 16.4% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 37,003 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 32.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 33,768 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

GUT opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

