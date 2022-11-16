Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 1,690 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $215.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $144.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $223.28.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.