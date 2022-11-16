Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 26,899 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,899 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 214,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIM opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $17.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

