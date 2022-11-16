Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $39.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

SIX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.12. 79,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $47.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $3,543,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,725,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $1,194,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,039,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,543,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,725,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,254,175 shares of company stock valued at $29,348,399. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 503.5% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,716,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935,291 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,950,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,978 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 957.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,214,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,305 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

