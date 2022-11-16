Skaana Management L.P. Has $6.10 Million Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP)

Skaana Management L.P. lowered its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,351 shares during the period. Sabre accounts for about 1.3% of Skaana Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Skaana Management L.P.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SABRP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,421,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,268,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 4,225,815 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sabre by 17.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth approximately $4,908,000.

Sabre Stock Performance

Sabre stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.48. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,270. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $151.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.00.

Sabre Dividend Announcement

Sabre Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

