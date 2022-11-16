Skaana Management L.P. Sells 2,654 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Skaana Management L.P. cut its stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Skaana Management L.P.’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Once Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 211,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 77,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of ASTS stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.98. 29,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,016. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.35.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 68.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. Equities analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.