Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Increased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.8 %

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

SWKS traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.81. 9,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.51. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $165.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

