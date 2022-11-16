Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Shares Up 37%

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Rating) shot up 37% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $160.00 and last traded at $160.00. 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.75.

Soitec Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.43.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

