Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) PT Lowered to $9.00

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.97% from the company’s previous close.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

DTC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,564. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.15 million and a PE ratio of -58.63. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 31.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,145,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after buying an additional 517,370 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Solo Brands during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

