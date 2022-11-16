Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Insider Ernest D. Haynes III Sells 652 Shares

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SON traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.25. 381,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.89. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SON. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

