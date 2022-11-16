S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s 2nd Largest Position

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 5.3% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $46,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $355.07. 29,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,634. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.45. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $115.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.19.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

