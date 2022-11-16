S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after buying an additional 8,234,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after buying an additional 5,078,366 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in S&P Global by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in S&P Global by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,634. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.45. The company has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.19.

About S&P Global

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

