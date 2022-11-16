SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Trading Down 0.7%

SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.57 and last traded at $100.74. Approximately 2,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.42.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Global Dow ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 200.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 45,017 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 179.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Company Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

