SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 154,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,523,115 shares.The stock last traded at $63.94 and had previously closed at $66.43.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.36.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Retail ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.