Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) to Issue GBX 0.80 Dividend

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Speedy Hire Stock Up 0.3 %

SDY opened at GBX 40.10 ($0.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.06. The company has a market cap of £195.15 million and a PE ratio of 1,003.10. Speedy Hire has a 1 year low of GBX 35.50 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 71.90 ($0.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.61) target price on shares of Speedy Hire in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Speedy Hire

About Speedy Hire

In other news, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($18,801.41). In related news, insider David N. C. Garman purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £107,500 ($126,321.97). Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 40,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($18,801.41).

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

