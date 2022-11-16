Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,111 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. XN LP acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $101,262,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,585,000 after buying an additional 566,899 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,628,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,889,961 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,172,527,000 after buying an additional 320,910 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.73. 41,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,234. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.64. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.07.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

