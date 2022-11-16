SSR Mining Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SSRM opened at C$19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.27. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$17.01 and a 12 month high of C$31.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35.

Insider Transactions at SSR Mining

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.27, for a total transaction of C$98,638.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,737,518.23. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $301,695.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSR Mining Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$25.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on SSR Mining from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.90.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

