SSR Mining Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
Shares of SSRM opened at C$19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.27. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$17.01 and a 12 month high of C$31.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35.
In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.27, for a total transaction of C$98,638.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,737,518.23. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $301,695.
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.
