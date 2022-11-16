Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Trading 11.8% Higher

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Get Rating) shares rose 11.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.54 and last traded at C$6.27. Approximately 335,917 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 197,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.61.

Standard Lithium Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 25.62 and a quick ratio of 25.41. The firm has a market cap of C$961.01 million and a P/E ratio of -21.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.52.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

