Status (SNT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.26 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, Status has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $73.34 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,554.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010437 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00036819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00042648 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022436 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00238528 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02186803 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,716,254.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.