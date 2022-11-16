Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,579 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after acquiring an additional 801,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,937,000 after buying an additional 131,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,294,000 after acquiring an additional 111,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,515,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

STLD stock opened at $100.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

