Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for November 16th (AAMC, AAU, ABCL, AC, ADXS, ALTR, AUMN, BGI, CRBP, CRK)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, November 16th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Altisource Asset Management Co alerts:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR). They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK). Tudor Pickering issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM). They issued a buy rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of AirTrip (OTCMKTS:EOVBF). The firm issued a buy rating and a 3,400.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First National (NASDAQ:FXNC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB). They issued a market outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.