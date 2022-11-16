Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for November 16th (AAMC, AAU, ABCL, AC, ADXS, ALTR, AUMN, BGI, CRBP, CRK)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, November 16th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL). They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR). They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK). Tudor Pickering issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM). They issued a buy rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of AirTrip (OTCMKTS:EOVBF). The firm issued a buy rating and a 3,400.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First National (NASDAQ:FXNC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB). They issued a market outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.