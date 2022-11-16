Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 15th (ATLKY, BABYF, BNTX, EIFZF, IFXA, KNDGF, LEG, SAWLF, TAIMF, TDUP)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 15th:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from SEK 96 to SEK 101.

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.00 to C$1.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was given a $168.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$60.00 to C$64.00.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €47.40 ($48.87) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €42.00 ($43.30) target price by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa).

Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from SEK 113 to SEK 120.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €82.00 ($84.54) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.50 to C$14.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.00 to $2.00.

TeraGo (OTC:TRAGF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.00 to C$5.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 120 ($1.41) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 215 ($2.53) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $165.00.

