StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $114.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 387,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,817 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.