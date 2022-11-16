StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

NASDAQ SANW opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. S&W Seed has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.44.

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a negative net margin of 51.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,608,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 370,152 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 528,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 191,248 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth $170,000.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

