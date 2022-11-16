StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.
WisdomTree Investments Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of WETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. 56,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,627. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.46.
About WisdomTree Investments
WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.
