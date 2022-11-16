Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives $17.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Danske raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.53) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Stora Enso Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

SEOAY stock opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

